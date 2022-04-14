WATCH: SEVENTEEN invites CARATs to the gorgeous world of ‘Darl+ing’ in MV teaser

SEVENTEEN heated up the comeback fever by releasing a teaser video for 'Darl+ing' on April 14th. The teaser video, which started with a scene of the members playing in a field of reeds when the big door was opened, led to a scene where people who were enjoying their leisurely life suddenly became confused, and when Wonwoo lowered his blindfold, everyone disappeared, raising curiosity.

SEVENTEEN's first full group English song, 'Darl+ing', was also created by its own production. Vocal team leader and album producer Woozi and singer/producer Byeong Eun participated in composing and writing the lyrics to create a new genre that is only created by SEVENTEEN.

'Darl+ing' is a song with a warm mood as it contains a loving gaze towards the other person. The warm gaze towards everyone who is with us and the meaning of 'we become perfect only when we are us' are compared to the process of love and released through the lyrics.

SEVENTEEN collaborated with Apple to allow global fans to experience their music in a more original and creative way. Through Today at Apple's 'Music Lab: Seventeen Remix', a session where participants can directly experience the remix, you can create the only 'Darl+ing' remix in the world. The session will be first shown in Apple Music on April 15th and will be expanded to Apple stores throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

In particular, 'Darl+ing' and the 4th full-length album scheduled to be released in May will be released on Apple Music with Dolby Atmos supported spatial sound, and you can also experience new spatial sound at the Apple Store. Apple Music will also launch a special page for the collaboration between SEVENTEEN and Apple to commemorate the release of 'Darl+ing'.

SEVENTEEN will release a digital single 'Darl+ing', which expresses a new story that they want to tell Carats around the world through various online music sites at 9:30 am IST on April 15th, with a deepened sensitivity of SEVENTEEN.

