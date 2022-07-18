Watch: SEVENTEEN invites you to a new heaven in youthful ‘_WORLD’ music video

A place with thirteen handsome boys waiting about with their skilled and loving selves ready to welcome you into their new world? Where do we sign up for this? Right here, says SEVENTEEN. The K-pop boy group has returned with more amazing music to keep you entertained and take away any Monday blues as they release their jolly music video for ‘_WORLD’.

The title track from their latest comeback, fourth repackaged album ‘SECTOR 17’, is vibrant and forthcoming as wisps of a light-stepped beat catches you swaying along. In all their young and love-filled glory, the boys of group SEVENTEEN are wide armed, hopping about, listing all the perfect reasons to call you upon their holiday-spirited track. It aligns exceptionally well with the theme of their fourth studio album ‘Face the Sun’, which was released earlier this year.

Check out the official music video below.

It takes you back to the days of Aju (Very) Nice’, the song that has set its foot strongly as a representative number for the group in more ways than one. ‘_WORLD’ is easy on the ears and on the eyes, giving the perfect boyfriend material vibes to the viewers. Interestingly, it is SEVENTEEN’s second comeback within this year and has only excited CARATs for all that is to come in the following months.

The boys are set to take their talents worldwide once again as they embark on their third world tour ‘BE THE SUN’ that officially kicked off in June with its first spot, Seoul.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: SEVENTEEN on being K-pop’s dreamers turned achievers, celebrating 7 years of belief