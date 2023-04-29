WATCH: SEVENTEEN members bring their chaotic personalities in new teaser for Na PD’s The Game Caterers 2

On April 29, The Game Caterers released the preview for their latest set of episodes starring SEVENTEEN and as expected, the 13 members bring their loud and chaotic personalities onboard. From fighting over which dishes to remove to understanding the rules of the games enough to cheat their way- SEVENTEEN are definitely well prepared. The first episode will be out on 5th May, second and third will be out on 12th and 19th May respectively.

The Game Caterers:

'The Game Caterers' is an entertainment program in which producer Na Young Seok runs wherever a game is needed. It will be released through the YouTube channel 'The Game Caterers'. SEVENTEEN previously performed well in the HYBE picnic episode. Expectations are high on what kind of chemistry he will show with PD Na Young Seok this time.

SEVENTEEN’s activities:

On tvN's 'Amazing Saturday' (hereinafter referred to as 'Nolto'), which airs on April 29th, there will be a special feature of 'Family Month' with the family, SEVENTEEN. Appearing with a splendid performance, SEVENTEEN brings laughter from the start by showing off their witty talk. The revelation that S.Coups pretends to be shy and cute, Mingyu's claim that he didn't do much except for his looks in 'Super', and even the opinion that Seungkwan, the ace of dictation, could become a kill by being overconfident about his skills. They do not hesitate to pour out SEVENTEEN’s direct words towards each other, causing laughter.

SEVENTEEN’s achievements:

According to the latest chart released by Japan's Oricon on the 26th, SEVENTEEN’s 10th mini album 'FML' took first place in the Oricon Daily Album Ranking (as of April 25). One of the double title songs, ‘Super’, ranked first on the K-Pop Daily Chart and Music Video Daily Chart of Line Music, Japan's major music site. 'FML' set a record by selling more than 3.99 million copies on the first day of release based on the album sales statistics site Hanteo Chart, and went straight to the top.

