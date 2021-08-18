Watch: SEVENTEEN members enjoy a well deserved break in the latest preview of 'SEVENTEEN In the SOOP'

SEVENTEEN members are giving us vacation goals! The talented 13 member group who had an amazing year so far with the stupendous success of their comeback album 'Your Choice' are taking a much-deserved vacation. All the 13 members of the group plan to ditch their regular lives for a while and indulge in a much needed therapeutic break, indulging in good food, hobbies and bonding with each other.

In the latest teaser video, the members share their excitement about going for their first proper holiday in a long time. The members plan to rest and recuperate in the comfort of the SOOP (SOOP is called forest in Korean). The clip then shows how the group spends their time in the woods, which is spent cooking and eating. Since SEVENTEEN has 13 members, we can imagine how fun the cooking sessions will be! The video also features the members catching up on sleep and TV shows, reading, and enjoying blocks and ceramics.

You can check out the teaser video below:

The show consists of 8 episodes, which will be 60 minutes each and 8 behind-the-scenes episodes that will be released via Weverse’s TVOD service on Sundays and Tuesdays at 10 pm KST (6:30 pm IST) for four weeks starting August 29. Every Monday at 11:40 pm KST (8:10 pm IST) starting August 30, JTBC will also air four 60-minute episodes that contain the highlights of the main episodes.

