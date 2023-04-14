WATCH: SEVENTEEN members try their ways to escape in the movie-like trailer for F*ck My Life: Life in a minute

SEVENTEEN released their 10th mini album 'FML' on the official SNS on the 14th at 6pm on the 24th. ' trailer video 'F*ck My Life: Life in a minute'. The trailer video contains SEVENTEEN’s story of trying to escape from "an unfortunate world perfectly implemented to torment me."

Trailer:

The trailer video, reminiscent of a movie trailer, begins with the phrase “How do you define the world around you?” with a broken car and a messy house in the background. The trailer video expresses the form of suffering that each person faces, such as being chased by someone and breaking a mirror, while trying to escape a difficult situation with a positive attitude of 'F*ck My Life' rather than a negative 'F*ck My Life' and expressing true happiness. In order to find it, everyone gathers and seems to be leaving somewhere. At the end of the video, along with the narration, "How will it end?", a part of the sound source of 'F*ck My Life', one of the double title songs, played out, raising expectations for the new release.

FML:

'FML', which contains the first double title song since Seventeen's debut, includes 'F*ck My Life' and an unreleased double title song, as well as the unit songs 'Fire' (Hip-Hop Team) and 'I Don't Understand But I Luv U'. (Performance Team), 'Dust' (Vocal Team), and a group song 'April shower'. The 10th mini album 'FML' exceeded 4 million domestic and international pre-orders, breaking the record for the pre-order amount of Seventeen's own album, and with this, Seventeen predicted a 'career high' early on.

SEVENTEEN:

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN will unveil the third version of the official photo on the 15th, and will release various 'FML' promotional contents such as track list, highlight medley, and official music video teaser in turn. Prior to the release of the album, they will also hold an offline event, 'SEVENTEEN Street', where various experiences and exhibition programs will be held in Seoul until April 16th.

