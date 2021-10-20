Watch: SEVENTEEN plan to ‘Rock With You’ in free spirited MV teaser

SEVENTEEN has another visual treat in place for CARATs to get hooked onto. With their ninth mini album’s release getting closer, the supergroup is pulling out its A game. Impeccable visuals, unparalleled production helmed by member WOOZI, striking concepts and sound that ensures a new side to the group displayed in full, ‘Attacca’ comes forth with its title song ‘Rock With You’.

The music video teaser shows a sparky look as lights grab the center stage. Illuminations of a burning matchstick, fireworks, traffic lights and more knead themselves between the stories of the thirteen boys who have their own versions of hobbies.

Painting to bike rides, a roster full of fun activities that a date can be planned around find their way into the lives of the boys that plan to “Rock with you”. A high intensity sound follows them through the garden of being young men with drum beats that catch up right when a high note announcing the song plays over. Check out the teaser below.

Comprising seven very different tracks, ranging from outright pop to soft serenades for their fans, SEVENTEEN bring another collection of high quality tracks that are sure to end up in our playlists. Take a look at the sneak peek into the boy group’s album in the highlight medley.

‘Attacca’ is scheduled to release on October 22 at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST).

