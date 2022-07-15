WATCH: SEVENTEEN releases intriguing music video teaser for ‘_WORLD’

On July 14 at 8:30 pm IST (July 15 at midnight KST), SEVENTEEN released the official music video teaser for ‘_WORLD’, the title track from their upcoming album ‘SECTOR 17’. The short clip takes on a dusty, yellow hue and sees SEVENTEEN welcoming us to their ‘_WORLD’. This song sees SEVENTEEN’s Woozi, S.Coups and Vernon credited amongst the lyricists, while Woozi is also on the credits as one of the composers for the track.

Check out the first music video teaser for ‘_WORLD’, below:

Previously, the thirteen-piece act also dropped a highlight medley introducing the new songs included in ‘SECTOR 17’. The video offered short snippets of ‘CHEERS’, ‘_WORLD’, ‘FALLING’ FLOWER (Korean Ver.)’ and ‘CIRCLES’, overlaid over what appeared to be behind-the-scenes clips of the concept photo shoots for ‘SECTOR 17’.

Alongside these four tracks, nine other songs are included in the upcoming album: ‘Darl+ing’, ‘HOT’, ‘DON QUIXOTE’, ‘March’, ‘Domino’, ‘Shadow’, ‘’bout you’ [‘Sing’], ‘IF you leave me’, and ‘Ash’. These songs were previously released as part of SEVENTEEN’s fourth studio album ‘Face the Sun’, and are now joining four new tracks to make up the total 13 songs included in the group’s upcoming fourth repackaged album, ‘SECTOR 17’.

Included in the upcoming album, SEVENTEEN have also dropped ‘CHEERS’ as a pre-release track. This comes as an SVT LEADERS unit song, and features S.Coups, Woozi, and Hoshi reminiscing about their journey, and toasting the group’s hard work and growth.

In a recent update, it was revealed that ‘SECTOR 17’ has already crossed 1.2 million copies in pre-orders, a testament to the high anticipation for the album. Stay tuned for more updates about SEVENTEEN’s fourth repackaged album, ‘SECTOR 17’, releasing on July 18.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Extraordinary Attorney Woo Ep 5 & 6 Review: Park Eun Bin finds herself grappling with rivalry & prejudice