WATCH: SEVENTEEN’s S.Coups, Woozi & Hoshi raise a toast in MV for ‘CHEERS’ from ‘SECTOR 17’

At midnight KST on July 7 (8:30 pm IST on July 6), SEVENTEEN’s unit leaders S.Coups, Woozi and Hoshi released their new song ‘CHEERS’, along with a fiery music video for the track. The SVT LEADERS unit song is one of the new tracks that will be included in SEVENTEEN’s upcoming fourth album repackage, ‘SECTOR 17’.

While S.Coups is SEVENTEEN and the Hip Hop team’s leader, Woozi is the leader of the Vocal team, and Hoshi is the leader of the Performance team. The new track ‘CHEERS’ includes all three members, as well as SEVENTEEN’s Vernon as the lyricists. Meanwhile, Woozi and Vernon are also credited as co-composers for ‘CHEERS’.

Announced as a pre-release track on July 4 IST, ‘CHEERS’ is an upbeat, hip hop genre track, which sees the three leaders reflecting on how far they’ve come, and raising a toast to their growth.

WATCH SVT LEADERS’ music video for ‘CHEERS’, below:

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN’s upcoming repackaged album ‘SECTOR 17’ is set to drop on July 18. The upcoming release comes shortly after the boy group’s fourth full album, ‘Face the Sun’. According to the track list released on July 3 IST, ‘SECTOR 17’ will include a total of 13 songs: ‘Circles’, ‘WORLD’, ‘FALLIN’ FLOWER (Korean Ver.)’, ‘CHEERS’, ‘Darl+ing’, ‘HOT’, ‘DON QUIXOTE’, ‘March’, ‘Domino’, ‘Shadow’, ‘’bout you’ [‘Sing’], ‘IF you leave me’, and ‘Ash’. Out of these tracks,‘Circles’, ‘WORLD’, ‘FALLIN’ FLOWER (Korean Ver.)’ and ‘CHEERS’ are new songs, with ‘WORLD’ being the upcoming title track.

Following the release of the exciting music video for ‘CHEERS’, we can further expect two sets of official photos, titled NEW HEIGHTS and NEW BEGINNING, as well as a highlight medley and two official teasers, before SEVENTEEN’s repackaged album ‘SECTOR 17’ drops on July 18.

