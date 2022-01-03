WATCH: SEVENTEEN’s Woozi keeps ‘turning red’ for his ‘forbidden fruit’ in the groovy MV for ‘Ruby’

At 2:30 pm IST on January 3rd, Woozi released his first solo mixtape 'Ruby' through famous US music sites such as iTunes, Spotify, and Apple Music and the global music platform SoundCloud. 'Ruby' is Woozi's first solo mixtape, which has shown unrivaled musical color and outstanding musical capabilities, and it is an English song and a gift to fans around the world.

Like 'Ruby', a red jewel reminiscent of the scorching sun in midsummer, the strong and vivid rock-based music style is combined with Woozi's unique delicate work method, allowing you to feel various genres and sensibility in one song. 'Ruby' is also a song foretelling that Woozi will expand his musical spectrum as an artist and boldly reveal another inner self as well as in the area of ​​producing, such as writing lyrics and composing.

'Ruby' has some magnificent orchestra in the intro which was impressive and the strong guitar riff in the bridge added contrast, showing off Woozi’s charm. 'Ruby', which has a unique light and hip feel, succeeded in making him stand out even more with the groove and melody line that lifted the shoulders. The atmosphere in the music video of various colors reminiscent of a fashion show also maximized Woozi's charm. In particular, his own guitar performance also helped to draw attention.

Woozi is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and producer under Pledis Entertainment. He is a member of the boy group SEVENTEEN and the leader of Vocal Team. He is also part of the special sub-unit, 'Leaders'.

