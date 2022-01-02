WATCH: SEVENTEEN’s Woozi promises an intense and ethereal listening experience with ‘Ruby’ teaser

On December 2nd, PLEDIS released a teaser video for SEVENTEEN's Woozi's first solo mixtape 'Ruby' through the official YouTube channel. In the music video teaser video, Woozi appeared while lying in the bathtub with a rising violin instrumental playing in the background and appeared to be in agony, and immediately caught the eye. Woozi showed off his charisma with his intense eyes, perfecting various styles such as the blood red suit and designer shirts.

Finally, as the atmosphere changed, the sound of a woman's laughter was heard and the video ended, stimulating curiosity, raising curiosity about Woozi's 'Ruby' sound source and the main music video, which came one day ahead. 'Ruby' is Woozi's first solo mixtape, which has shown unrivaled musical color and outstanding musical capabilities, and is an English song as well as a gift to fans around the world.

Like 'Ruby', a red jewel reminiscent of the scorching sun in midsummer, the strong and vivid rock-based music style is combined with Woozi's unique delicate work method, allowing the viewers to feel various genres and sensibility in one song.

As an album producer and vocal team leader, Woozi has been pioneering his own field by playing the role of the musical backbone of Seventeen. Through 'Ruby', he plans to expand his musical spectrum as an artist, as well as in the areas of producing such as writing lyrics and composing, and boldly revealing his inner self. On the other hand, SEVENTEEN's Woozi will release her first solo mixtape 'Ruby' on January 3 at 2:30 pm IST on US music sites such as iTunes, Spotify, and Apple Music and through the global music platform SoundCloud.

