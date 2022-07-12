Watch: SEVENTEEN, TXT, ENHYPEN, LE SSERAFIM & more join Na PD’s The Game Caterers for HYBE special episode

A never-seen-before lineup of artists have gathered for this special episode of the YouTube program known as ‘The Game Caterers’ heralded by the famous variety King himself, Na Young Seok PD. Members of groups SEVENTEEN, fromis_9, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, ENHYPEN, and LE SSERAFIM as well as a group of three made up by soloists Lee Hyun, BAEKHO, and HWANG MIN HYUN are set to star in this once in a lifetime edition.

In a teaser video shared by the channel, a total of 36 HYBE LABELS artists have been brought together for this sports day cum variety program where they take part in fun activities that bring out their competitive sides. Portrayed as a simple picnic where they have come to play around, the K-pop artists keep running towards the win.

Na PD can be seen quipping about Idol Star Athletics Championships from MBC where the HYBE artists are not usually spotted after a rumored riff between the two companies. Arm wrestling, gymnastics, acrobatics, singing, dancing, cheering, and many interesting games later, the fellow participants’ abilities can be seen.



Remarkably, a clip showing all 36 of them standing in the middle of the ground with their team and self names attached to their clothes has them dancing to the latest viral song in South Korea- ‘That That’ by PSY featuring BTS’ SUGA. They are following along with the catchy steps of the chorus and the whole scenario is adorable, to say the least.

Check out the video below.

This special episode’s part 1 starring the HYBE artists is set to air on July 15 at 10:30 pm KST (7 pm IST) on YouTube channel ‘채널 십오야’.

