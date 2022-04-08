WATCH: SEVENTEEN unveils the soft and emotive world of ‘Darl+ing’ in new mood teaser

On April 7, Pledis Entertainment revealed the first mood teaser for the first English single by SEVENTEEN ‘Darl+ing’ and we are already obsessed! The pretty yellow wall with simple smiley faces and polaroid photos shows that the upcoming track will be soft and will invoke nostalgia. The track will be out on April 15.

SEVENTEEN revealed the title of the digital single 'Darl+ing' through the title poster posted on the official social media handles on April 7th. On the title poster, the release date is written along with the symbol of 'Darling' in a calm mood. A plus sign (+) is added to the song name, stimulating curiosity about what this sign really means.

SEVENTEEN, who started the countdown to a full-fledged comeback by releasing the title poster, plans to raise the comeback atmosphere by sequentially releasing various contents such as mood teasers, concept photos, voice messages, and official teasers. SEVENTEEN's first English song as a team, 'Darling', is a pre-release song for their 4th full-length album to be released in May.

SEVENTEEN consists of thirteen members: S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. They debuted on May 26, 2015, with the EP ‘17 Carat’. The album became the longest-charting K-pop album of the year in the US and was the only rookie album to appear on Billboard's ‘10 Best K-Pop Albums of 2015’ chart.

SEVENTEEN performs as one group, and the members are divided into three units, each with a different area of specialisation: 'Hip-Hop Team', 'Vocal Team', and 'Performance Team'. Since its debut, Seventeen has released three studio albums and twelve EPs.

