WATCH: SEVENTEEN’s BSS unit energizes viewers with the foot-tapping track Fighting feat. Lee Young Ji

SEVENTEEN's special unit BSS (Seungkwan, DK, Hoshi) brings a new wind of change with the new album 'SECOND WIND'. On February 6th, at 6:00 PM KST (2:30 PM IST), Boo Seok Soon released the music video for all songs and title song 'Fighting (Feat. Lee Young Ji)' of the first single album 'SECOND WIND' (Second Wind) through various online music sites and official social media handles.

Lee Young Ji's silhouette appeared in a surprise appearance in the music video teaser video for 'Fighting (Feat. Lee Young Ji)', drawing attention. In the music video released on this day, Lee Young Ji appeared with Boo Seok Soon and showed a rapping that was as cool and powerful as her lyrics. Boo Seok Soon said, “We came back after 5 years. Thank you to Carats (fandom name) for waiting for a really long time, and as much as we waited, we came back with a better album than expected. When one wakes up in the morning, when one wants to cheer up to wake up your tired body, when you want to boost your passion, we hope you will cheer up while listening to BSS’ 'Fighting (Feat. Lee Young Ji)'.”

SECOND WIND comes right after SEVENTEEN’s 6-month world tour ‘BE THE SUN’ in 2022, which took place across 19 cities and 29 shows. The group closed out the tour with many wins including the MTV Video Music Awards, MTV European Music Awards, Japan Record Awards, Asia Artist Awards, and more.

'SECOND WIND' has the title song 'Fighting (Feat. Lee Young Ji)', 'LUNCH', and '7 PM (Feat. Peder Elias)', as well as exercise time that requires vitality, as well as listeners' day from start to finish. It is an album with It is a kind of 'Daily Playlist' composed of songs that make use of the atmosphere and feeling of each breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

The title song 'Fighting (Feat. Lee Young Ji)' is a song that unravels the situations and thoughts that anyone in modern life can experience in everyday life with honest and witty lyrics. In addition to music producers Woozi and Byeong Gu, Seventeen members S.Coups and Hoshi were named in the composition, and all members Boo Seok Soon participated in writing the lyrics, adding to the anticipation.