WATCH: SEVENTEEN’s BSS unit relax with Norwegian artist Peder Elias in the calming 7PM MV

On February 23, PLEDIS released the special video for SEVENTEEN’s BSS unit’s b-side 7PM featuring Peder Elias and we loved the beautiful track with the calming scene of the dinner party! The video looked amazing as the BSS members have a great harmony with Peder Elias.

Boo Seok Soon is showing off their presence as a 4th generation group (are they?) by sweeping the top of various charts as well as the challenge trend after 5 years of starting as a special unit of SEVENTEEN and their second comeback.

Boo Seok Soon, composed of Seungkwan, Dokyeom and Hoshi, debuted as the first unit within SEVENTEEN in 2018 and started official activities. The synergy of the unit formed by the three people who have attracted fans' attention with their extraordinary tension and volubility even before their debut was considerable. They developed Boo Sek Soon's activities with a concept that fully captures their bright and energetic personality, and solidified Boo Seok Soon's position with songs and performances that are different from her SEVENTEEN activities.

The debut song 'Just Do It' was a song that gave a glimpse of Boo Seok Soon's identity. The song, which contains the message of 'going without hesitation', contains the exciting energy unique to BSS with a chorus in which various ad-libs continue without a break.

'Fighting', which was recently introduced through a comeback after 5 years of unit debut, also continued Boo Seok Soon's concept. The synergy of Boo Seok Soon worked well. After the release of ‘Fighting’ they showed off their presence by sweeping the top spot on various music charts and music shows. Because it was a unit activity, there was a short official activity, but even after the end of the activity, their momentum does not seem to be broken.

It is quite unusual for a group to leave such a significant achievement through unit activities rather than original group activities. Particularly, in the case of Boo Seok Soon, it is all the more noteworthy in that it is a performance that has been achieved by drawing favorable reviews as a unit itself, rather than a unit performance that relied on Seventeen's popularity.

