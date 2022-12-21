WATCH: SEVENTEEN’s Vernon gears up in the first teaser for upcoming solo debut track Black Eye

On December 21st, the agency Pledis Entertainment posted a music video teaser video for Vernon's first solo mixtape 'Black Eye' on SEVENTEEN’s official social media handles. The teaser video started with Vernon running energetically towards somewhere, and released a part of the sound source of the lyrics "Knock knock Is there anybody out there".

'Black Eye', which Vernon participated in writing and composing, is a pop punk genre song that harmonizes casually tossing vocals with cheerful band sounds. Vernon added a free and rebellious mood to his unique low-tone voice. Meanwhile, 'Black Eye' will be available on the 23rd at 2:00 PM KST (10:30 AM IST) on music sites such as iTunes, Spotify and Apple Music, as well as the global music platform SoundCloud.

Vernon's other promotional activities:

Previously, Pledis Entertainment posted two additional concept photos of Vernon's first solo mixtape 'Black Eye' on SEVENTEEN’s official social media handles. Continuing from the previously released concept photo, Vernon's rebellious atmosphere was included, raising curiosity about 'Black Eye'. In the published image, Vernon impressed viewers with his visual and atmosphere that reminded him of the main character in a high-teen movie, and caught the eye at once as he radiated charisma while standing on a bike in an all-black style while staring at the camera. Standing in front of a red background, Vernon's intense eyes and intense atmosphere draw attention.

Vernon's first concept photos:

In particular, the concept photo exuding a sexy yet rebellious atmosphere, such as a bruised look around the eyes and rough styling, amplifies curiosity about what kind of new aspect Vernon will reveal through this music. Black Eye is a pop punk genre song that blends casually tossing vocals with cheerful band sounds. Vernon participated in writing the lyrics to convey the honest and direct lyrics, as well as participating in the composition.