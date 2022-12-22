WATCH: SF9 drops new official teaser photos for their comeback THE PIECE OF9

SF9 has revealed fresh teaser photos for their upcoming album 'THE PIECE OF9,' as well as an album schedule.

SF9 will soon make their comeback with a new mini album ‘THE PIECE OF9.’ On December 22, 2022, they released new group teaser images as well as the album schedule for the comeback. The teaser images show members dressed formally in suits and spectacles in a dark setting. These pictures definitely convey their powerful aura. On January 9, 2023, the lead single, ‘Puzzle,’ and the mini-album will both be released. After six months, the group will finally make a comeback with brand-new music, which excites fans.

About SF9

SF9 is a South Korean boy band formed by FNC Entertainment and the company's first dance boy group. Youngbin, Inseong, Jaeyoon, Dawon, Zuho, Rowoon, Yoo Taeyang, Hwiyoung, and Chani are among the group's nine members. On October 5, 2016, SF9's debut single album Feeling Sensation, featuring the lead hit ‘Fanfare,’ was made available. On the Gaon Album Chart, the album started at No. 8 and reached its peak at No. 6. On February 6, they released Burning Sensation, their debut EP. On April 18, 2017, SF9 released their new six-song EP, titled ‘Breaking Sensation,’ which features the title single ‘Easy Love’.

SF9 has continued to release music and has amassed a large fan base over the years. On March 2, all nine members of SF9 renewed their contracts with FNC Entertainment. It was announced on February 5, 2022, that Inseong would enlist on March 21 and begin his mandatory military service as a member of the military band. On February 14, it was revealed that Youngbin will also be enlisting for his military service on March 29 and joining the army's 27th division as an active duty soldier.