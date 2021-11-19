WATCH: SF9 gives a sneak peek into their world in the captivating ‘Rumination’ highlight medley

On November 19, FNC Entertainment unveiled the highlight medley for SF9’s 10th mini album ‘Rumination’ and we are already obsessed with all the songs on the album! Starting with ‘Trauma’, it has a retro R&B feel with synth beats and the lyrics 'Cause you're my trauma’ playing over and over, giving us the clue that it will be a sensuous piece filled with emotions.

‘Memory’ is a more trap/hip hop sounding track but with emotional lyrics about love. ‘Dreams’ has heavy 808 bass coupled with a beautiful synth instrumental. ‘Gentleman’ is an inviting dance track and the first one, that too. It has the most ‘SF9’ sound to it with the rapid beats and dance feel to it with the pumping yet sensual instrumental.

‘On and On’ is slightly jazzy with a slower instrumental compared to the previous ones and with the cryptic lyrics, this track has the most potential to be a ‘Fantasy’ favourite! ‘Scenario’ also has a retro sound to it- very 80s feel with the ‘disco fever’ like instrumental and fast paced beats. ‘To Fantasy’ sounds like a fantastic album closer as it is an ode to their fans who stayed with through everything. Like a poem, the instrumental also tells a story.

Previously, SF9 members were shown trapped in their own worlds of ‘Trauma’ and they act out the fears in an amazing way in the captivating MV teaser of ‘Trauma’. They also teased the concept in the ethereal concept images. Each member looks handsome and mature in the leather/semi-formal clothing coupled with a straight gaze that pierces the heart of every Fantasy. The album will be released on November 22.

What do you think of the highlight medley? Let us know in the comments below.