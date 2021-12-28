WATCH: SF9 members are large and in charge in the action packed MV teaser for ‘Savior’

Universe Music unveils a spellbinding MV teaser for the upcoming single ‘Savior’ featuring SF9. Dressed in various forms of uniform, the members look absolutely ethereal as they dance to the thumping beats of the song.

Previously, on December 23rd, Universe released the cover and scheduler for the new song 'Savior' through the Universe app and official social media handles.The cover image shows SF9 wearing a uniform. In addition, according to the schedule, starting with the release of the concept photo for 'Savior' on December 24th, the concept trailer on December 26th, the music video teaser on December 28th, and the music video and the main part of the music video will be released on the day of the release, at 2:30 pm IST on December 30th.

They also released the first MV teaser. In the released video, SF9 appeared with a sword in a disassembled uniform as the gatekeeper to protect the universe. Then, along with Inseong and Zuho guarding the outside of the huge castle, and Rowoon guarding the inside of the castle, at the end of the video, a mysterious identity with horns in the flames appeared.

Meanwhile, with their 10th mini-album 'RUMINATION', released in November, SF9 ranked first on the iTunes album and music charts in 14 regions including Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom, and recorded its own highest Initial Chodong sales record.

'RUMINATION' is a new album released by SF9 after about 4 months and contains the group identity of being aggressively handsome. In addition, all the members participated in the work of all the songs, expressing various emotions such as dreams, love, parting, and gratitude.

