WATCH: SF9 members are ready for a big adventure in the concept trailer for 'Savior'
SF9 is only four days away from the release of their special single 'Savior' through the Universe app. On December 26, SF9 released a concept trailer for their upcoming UNIVERSE single 'Savior' which is all set to release on December 30.
In the concept film, SF9 members look handsome as they explore a sleek high fantasy concept, with the members touting swords as dramatic orchestral music plays in the background. It definitely seems like the members are ready for a big adventure. In the end, a burning candle blows off, giving the concept trailer a dramatic turn!
You can check the trailer below:
Meanwhile, SF9 will be holding their first in-person concert in approximately 2 years and 5 months titled, the group's third solo concert 'Live Fantasy #3: IMPERFECT', which will take place from January 21 to 23 for a total of 2 shows in Seoul's Olympic Hall. Tickets for the concert go on sale beginning on December 29 for official Fanclub members, and on December 31 after 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST) for the general public.
Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.
ALSO READ: SF9 announce new single 'Saviour' through UNIVERSE music & third solo concert 'Live Fantasy 3: IMPERFECT'
What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.