WATCH: SF9 members are soldiers of light in enchanting new digital single 'Saviour'

We are in the first week of January, of this new year in 2022 and we are blessed to already witness some great music! SF9 finally released their much-awaited digital single 'Saviour' for the Universe Music app.

SF9 members are known to be experimental with their concepts and musicality, and 'Saviour' is not an exception! In 'Saviour' SF9 members have taken on the baton of becoming 'soldiers of light'. The heavy trap beat track is about protecting a loved one from darkness and promising a brighter future. SF9 members Youngbin, Zuho and Hwiyoung participated in writing the lyrics for the track as well.

The lyrics are insightful. Some of our favourite lines are "I'll defend all of the brilliant miracle; I'm the saviour of light", words to live by as the dark clouds of the pandemic looms large over us, but we will continue to march on.

Also, something more for FANTASYs to look forward to. SF9 will be holding their first in-person concert in approximately 2 years and 5 months titled, the group's third solo concert 'Live Fantasy #3: IMPERFECT', which will take place from January 21 to 23 for a total of 2 shows at Seoul's Olympic Hall. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

