WATCH: SF9 members confront their ‘Trauma’ in the smooth, groovy and sauve MV

SF9’s 10th mini album ‘Rumination’, ‘Trauma’ is driven by a smooth soul groove with intensified synth-bass, instantly becoming the track’s appealing aspect. Written by SF9 members Youngbin, Zuho, and Hwiyoung, the track places its focus on recovering from trauma. Coupled with a smooth choreography, the MV was a treat to the ears and eyes!

The group sings about a toxic relationship and the MV shows each member’s specific trauma with a memory shared with that person. SF9 expresses a strong desire to move on from the memories that engulf their senses:”Can I ever let you go?; Never never; Jammed in my hearts; Shards of memories of you.”

On November 19, FNC Entertainment unveiled the highlight medley for ‘Rumination’. Tracks like ‘Memory’ is a more trap/hip hop sounding track but with emotional lyrics about love. ‘Dreams’ has heavy 808 bass coupled with a beautiful synth instrumental. ‘Gentleman’ is an inviting dance track and the first one, that too.

‘On and On’ is slightly jazzy with a slower instrumental compared to the previous ones and with the cryptic lyrics, this track has the most potential to be a ‘Fantasy’ favourite! ‘Scenario’ also has a retro sound to it- very 80s feel with the ‘disco fever’ like instrumental and fast paced beats. ‘To Fantasy’ sounds like a fantastic album closer as it is an ode to their fans who stayed with through everything. Like a poem, the instrumental also tells a story.

With such a beautiful album that was released today, SF9 will surely bag many more wins this comeback and we will be rooting for them!

ALSO READ: aespa members Winter & Karina seize the top spots for November girl group member Brand reputation rankings

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the MV? Let us know in the comments below.