WATCH: SF9’s Dawon, Lee Eun Sang and more navigate through work life in ‘Part Time Melo’ teaser

On November 7, KOK TV dropped the first teaser for the awaited web drama ‘Part Time Melo’ which gave us a glimpse into the main cast- SF9’s Dawon, former X1 member Lee Eun Sang, Han Soo Ah, Min Soo Hwa, Ha Jong Woo and Moon Ji Hoo. The series will be released on Youtube by November 24 and Seezn by November 17.

The teaser began with Han Soo Ah introducing herself to the staff of the coffee shop on her first day where Dawon helps her to get used to the place as well as the rest of the employees. Lee Eun Sang is the youngest employee and a complete flirt. He falls in and out of love very easily and uses his charm to impress any girl he wants. The 30 second teaser gave us a glimpse into the world of ‘Part Time Melo’ and we cannot wait to see more!

The web drama 'Part Time Melo' is the sequel to ‘Single & Ready to Mingle', which was popular with the ‘Sampo Generation’- the generation of young South Koreans that do not believe in courtship, marriage, or having kids. Dawon takes on the role of Tak Seon Ho, who has a good appearance and happy-go-lucky personality in the web drama 'Part Time Melo'. Tak Seon Ho is delicate and has a good memory, but he uses his smart brain to tease others.

After the disbandment of X1, Lee Eun Sang went on to become a solo artist and released his first album in August 2020 called ‘Beautiful Scar’ and also appeared in the 2020 web drama ‘Let Me Off the Earth’. SF9 Dawon recently took on the role of Tak Seon-kyung in tvN's 'Doom At Your Service', which ended in May, and also finished SF9's ninth mini-album activity with the title track ‘Teardrop’. This will be his first web drama as a lead and we are excited to see the new character he will adorn.

