WATCH: SF9’s Rowoon’s fears get the best of him in ‘Tomorrow’ special teaser; Character posters released

On March 2, MBC shared a special clip teasing its upcoming fantasy drama starring SF9’s Rowoon, Kim Hee Sun, Lee Soo Hyuk and Yoon Ji On. ‘Tomorrow’, presents the story of grim reapers that try their best to save people. The latest update comes in the form of the next peep into the highly talked about trailer of the show.

A panicked Choi Joon Woong, played by Rowoon, is hurrying up the stairs to a terrace as seen previously in the trailer. Flashbacks from his past muddle with his brain. He talks to Manager Im about feeling weird about the happenings around him. He spots a woman riding the elevator and suspects that she will be attempting to jump off. His superior warns him to quit meddling in the mess without the permission of the team’s leader.

He questions the motive of Im Ryoong Goo and asks if he is not supposed to save people’s lives. Screaming “Don’t” he bursts through the terrace doors. And to his surprise the woman drags her drying laundry from the wires, shocked to see Choi Joon Woong protesting. She bad mouths him and rushes off after collecting her clothes.

A situation that could have had a very different end turns out to be his overriding thoughts. Im Ryoong Goo, played by Yoon Ji On, appears and shakes his head at his newly appointed contract colleague. Watch the trailer below.

Check out the posters for Rowoon, Kim Hee Sun, Lee Soo Hyuk and Yoon Ji On’s characters below.

MBC’s ‘Tomorrow’ premieres on March 25 at 9:50 PM KST (6:20 PM IST).

