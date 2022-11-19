WATCH: SF9’s Rowoon, Lee Jae Wook and Kim Hye Yoon reunite on House On Wheels 4

On November 19, tvN released two teasers for House on Wheels 4 starring the main cast of Extraordinary You- SF9’s Rowoon, Lee Jae Wook and Kim Hye Yoon. Rowoon proudly introduces them and calls them his close friends, which makes them laugh out loud saying that he looks extra happy. Their jokes and quips show how close they are as friends.

Previously, Kim Min Ha, the star of Pachinko, appeared as a guest in tvN's 'House on Wheels 4', which aired on November 17th. Sung Dong Il said, "It's really true that I went to the audition like a bulldozer and won the role without an agency," and brought up the story of his work, 'Pachinko'. He then asked how many times he auditioned.

Kim Min Ha in House On Wheels 4:

Kim Min Ha said, "I took a self-tape and sent it to you, acted with the writer and director through zoom (video chat), and auditioned online with the same thing, and the fourth time I only did an interview with Zoom." We were surprised to discover that we felt the chemistry twice.” Meanwhile, 'House on Wheels 4' is a reality program where you ride a house on wheels, stay in a secluded place, and invite loved ones.

Kim Min Ha challenges to cook a special breakfast for her three brothers. A light and savory potato salad made with soft seasonal potatoes and blue-green greens. I wanted to cook it easily, but an unexpected situation occurred where the potatoes were not cooked. It can be confirmed on the broadcast whether Kim Min Ha's table potato salad can be completed safely. The members of ' the House' look for a special place to look back on the heartbreaking history during the Japanese colonial period and reflect on the true meaning of their trip to Andong. Dinner prepared with Andong's representative ingredients such as native chicken, octopus, and minced mackerel. The awkward moment of reunion is gone, and the 'youngest' Rowoon and Kim Min Ha, who have become siblings, go out to grill minced mackerel.