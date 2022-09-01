WATCH: Shin Ha Kyun finds Han Ji Min in a new realm in the first teaser for TVING’s ‘Yonder’

TVING's original series 'Yonder' released a teaser trailer on September 1st, depicting the sad and beautiful reunion of Jaehyun (Shin Ha Kyun) and Yi Hu (Han Ji Min). The meeting, which started again at the end of the relationship, raises curiosity with a deep lingering sound. ’Yonder' will be released on TV in October.

The teaser video that was unveiled on this day begins with a smile of Jaehyun, who spends a happy time with his beloved wife. It contrasts with Jaehyun's tears after, who embraces Yi Hu and feels her last breath. He is left alone, and an e-mail from her later arrives, saying, "I'm here. If you want to meet me, come here.”

As if drawn to by a subsequent invitation, the place he went to is 'Yonder', a world that he can't believe even if he sees it with his own eyes and feels it with his fingertips. The greetings “Are you here?” and the phrase “the last space where you can meet the person you love” after waiting for reincarnation makes people curious about the second chapter of the two that will unfold there.

'Yonder' is a story that takes place when a man who receives her message from her deceased wife is invited to her unknown space 'Yonder' where he can meet her. Through various groups facing the world 'Yonder' made of the memories of the dead, it raises fundamental questions about life, death, and eternal happiness.

Above all, 'Yonder' is attracting attention as the OTT drama selected by director Lee Jun Ik. Expectations are high as to what director Lee Jun-ik's first slice of life melodrama will look like, who is regarded as the creator of the most Korean films, producing a number of masterpieces such as the movies 'The Book Of Fish', 'Anarchist from Colony', 'Dongju: The Portrait of a Poet', 'The Throne' and 'The King's Man'.

