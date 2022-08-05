WATCH: Shin Ha Kyun is a fun-loving but overbearing CEO to Won Jin Ah & more in ‘Unicorn’ trailer

Coupang Play's sitcom 'Unicorn' depicts the struggle of a K-startup in great chaos between the CEO 'Steve (Shin Ha Kyun)' and the crew, who is slowly turning. The first trailer that was released stimulates curiosity with the appearance of McComb CEO Steve asking about the differences between him and the myths of startups such as Elon Musk and Bill Gates. He seems resolute despite countless business failures. In fact, he is the owner of a glass mentality that sometimes sheds steamy tears in the office.

The trailer goes on to explain why this fictional company 'McComb' is the best office worker. From cool horizontal organizations to open recruitment, visionary leaders, and a humorous work environment. At first glance, McComb, which looks like the best workplace, brings laughter by showing the world of K-startup, which is different from the ideal with the ironic appearance of reality in contrast to Sagyu.

The bluff and madness of CEO 'Steve', who thinks he is McComb and acts according to his will, and the appearance of the daring McComb crew, who unconditionally oppose his opinion as usual and look at him, foretells a breath of excitement and raises expectations. add As the saying goes, “I will visit you with a great service that one will always remember”, the curiosity about the very talented K-startup that they will show off this summer is growing even more.

‘McComb', a group of the CEO and the crew who are turning softly, and Coupang Play's sitcom 'Unicorn', which raises expectations about whether the company will be successful, will be held at Coupang Play every Friday starting on August 26th (Friday).

