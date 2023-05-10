Watch: Shin Hye Sun and Ahn Bo Hyun reunite in See You in My 19th Life first teaser

South Korean actress Shin Hye Sun and actor Ahn Bo Hyun’s upcoming romantic fantasy drama ‘See You in My 19th Life’ releases a new teaser. Fans have been eagerly waiting for their chemistry and interactions, as the teaser gives viewers a glimpse of what to expect from the pair.

The teaser of See You In My 19th Life

The latest teaser for the drama showcases the various past lives of Ban Ji Eum in a rapid sequence, providing a glimpse of the vastly distinct lives she has lived. Despite her back facing the camera in her past lives, Ban Ji Eum finally turns around in her 19th life and declares, “My 19th life, I’m heading toward you again.” The teaser concludes with Ban Ji Eum smiling at Moon Seo Ha, heightening expectations for their love story.

The Plot of the series

Ban Ji Eum possesses an extraordinary ability - to remember all her past lives. After nearly a thousand years of reincarnation, she has lived her life diligently. In her current life, after her previous life is cut short by a tragic accident, she seeks to reconnect with people from her past lives, including a man named Moon Seo Ha whom she met in her 18th life. However, the memories of her 18th life may sabotage her romance in her 19th life. Meanwhile, Yoon Cho Won, a landscape architect, struggles to maintain her bright spirit after her sister's death, and when she meets Ban Ji Eum, she sees her older sister in her and wonders about her true identity. Ha Do Yoon, Moon Seo Ha's secretary and childhood best friend, feel an affinity for him despite their vastly different backgrounds. The drama explores whether love can endure across different lives amidst the challenges and conflicts of the characters.

Meanwhile, ‘See You in My 19th Life’ is a webtoon created by Lee Hey and has gained a lot of popularity on Naver. The drama adaptation is directed by Lee Na Jung, who has also worked on other popular dramas like ‘Mine’ and ‘Fight For My Way.’ The lead role of Ban Ji Eum, who remembers all her past lives, is played by Shin Hye Sun. Ban Ji Eum has been reincarnated for almost a thousand years and in her 19th life, she is determined to find Moon Seo Ha, played by Ahn Bo Hyun, whom she met in her 18th life."

The teaser has received an overwhelmingly positive response from fans, who have been commenting on how heartwarming the clip is. Viewers are excited to see what the drama has in store for them. Fans of Shin Hye Sun and Ahn Bo Hyun won't want to miss ‘See You in My 19th Life,’ which promises to be a heartwarming and magical romantic drama. With the chemistry between the two actors and the impressive talent behind the scenes, this show is worth keeping an eye on.

