WATCH: Shin Hye Sun asks out a confused Ahn Bo Hyun in new teaser for tvN’s See You in My 19th Life

tvN released the third teaser for the upcoming drama See You in My 19th Life starring Shin Hye Sun and Ahn Bo Hyun. The drama follows Ban Ji Eum (Shin Hye Sun) as she lives different lives and remembers every single one of them while Moon Seo Ha cannot remember any of his past lives. Ban Ji Eum just has one desire- to meet Moon Seo Ha but he is confused at her advances.

The new teaser:

The teaser begins with Shin Hye Sun or Ban Ji Eum getting ready happily to meet Moon Seo Ha (Ahn Bo Hyun) while he says her name in a confused manner, explaining that he doesn’t remember seeing her anywhere else but he feels strange feelings towards her. In the 19th life, Ban Ji Eum becomes Moon Seo Ha’s subordinate in his company. Being a rich CEO, he is all about his company but he cannot shake his feelings off for Ban Ji Eum. The teaser ends with them facing each other as she asks out Moon Seo Ha, who remains confused in her presence. One can see how these two share a deep history that Ban Ji Eum remembers while Moon Seo Ha is a traumatized CEO who has all memories wiped out and just lives a life that revolves around his work.

See You in My 19th Life:

The previous teaser poster released by tvN shows Shin Hye Sun and Ahn Bo Hyun met in a magical land with a lit up carousel and fireworks in the surrounding area. Ban Ji Eum carried a jewelry box that probably contains the memories of her and Moon Seo Ha from their previous lives, which has been wiped out from his mind but it seems she will work hard to make him fall in love with her but it seems as if she has an ulterior motive. The supporting cast also includes Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s Ha Yoon Kyung and Sweet Home star Ahn Dong Goo.

