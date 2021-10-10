WATCH: Shin Hyun Been brings a storm of unhappiness in Go Hyun Jung’s life in new JTBC drama trailer

JTBC's new Wednesday-Thursday drama 'Reflection of You' released a highlight video ahead of the long-awaited first episode on October 13th. The video follows the heart of the main character, Jeong Hee Joo (Go Hyun Jung), who is gradually drawn into a psychological corner as a happy daily life turns into a day full of threats.

'A painter who captures happy moments on canvas' Jung Hee Joo is a mother of a lovely daughter and son and the wife of a man. Although she lives in the neglect of her in-laws because of her family, Jeong Hee Joo struggles to survive and protect the things she has built up and try to forget her poor and painful past.

However, as Goo Hae Won (Shin Hyun Been) appears in front of Jeong Hee Joo, who is trying to forget her former life, her peaceful daily life begins to shake. Seeing Hae-Won Goo asking, “Do you want to recognize me?” Jeong Hee Joo recalls a time in the past, saying, “I look like that woman.” The appearance of Goo Hae Won standing opposite Jeong Hee Joo's daughter Anrisa (Kim Soo An) at school, and the behavior of Goo Hae Won, who clings to Jeong Hee Joo, saying, "I am afraid of myself becoming more and more a monster”.

In the three-person character poster released on October 7th, the main character Jeong Hee Joo (Go Hyun Jung), who is looking anxiously, and Goo Hae Won (Shin Hyun Been), who stares at a distant place with empty eyes, are looking at different places. It is a drama about a woman who abandoned her wife and mother duties, and another woman who became a supporting character in her life through a random meet. The cast includes Go Hyun Jung, Shin Hyun Been, Kim Jae young, and Choi Won Young.

