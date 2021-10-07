WATCH: Shin Hyun Been plots her revenge against Go Hyun Jung in the new ‘Reflection of You’ trailer

'Reflection of You' released its first trailer, revealing the strong presence of the male protagonist, 'Seo Woo Jae', who was wrapped in a veil. In the first trailer of JTBC's new drama, which was released on the 6th, for the first time, the story of Seo Woo-jae (Kim Jae Young), a being who is intertwined with two women, Jung Hee Joo (Go Hyun Jung) and Goo Hae Won (Shin Hyun Been), was released and drew attention. captivated Jeong Hee Joo's ambassador, “Why did you come to me?” is directed toward Goo Hae Won, who is provoking him, and Jeong Hee Joo and Seo Woo-jae’s intense embrace heralds a ripple.

Also, Goo Hae Won, who had a happy smile next to Seo Woo Jae in the past, repeats, “I will put everything back to its original state”, and Jeong Hee Joo’s husband Ahn Hyeon Seong (Choi Won Young) who says, “Is this the meaning of Seo Woo Jae’s death?” which makes us wonder what kind of existence Seo Woo-jae was between the two women.

Against Goo Hae Won who threatens to destroy Jeong Hee Joo, a successful painter and mother of two, who lives happily ever after, Jung Hee Joo takes a stance to protect her children. And Seo Woo Jae, a man who has as great a secret as the two women, asks, “What did I do wrong?” penetrates the mystery of the entire drama and heightens the curiosity of viewers.

In the three-person character poster released on October 7th, the main character Jeong Hee Joo (Go Hyun Jung), who is looking anxiously, and Goo Hae Won (Shin Hyun Been), who stares at a distant place with empty eyes, are looking at different places.

It is a drama about a woman who abandoned her wife and mother duties, and another woman who became a supporting character in her life through a random meet. The cast includes Go Hyun Jung, Shin Hyun Been, Kim Jae young, and Choi Won Young.

ALSO READ: Shin Min Ah, Kim Woo Bin, Lee Byung Hun & more: Here’s the star studded lineup for upcoming drama ‘Our Blues’

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What did you think of the trailer? Let us know in the comments below.