WATCH: Shin Hyun Bin blames Go Hyun Jung for wrecking her life in the ‘Reflection of You’ teaser

JTBC's new Wednesday-Thursday drama 'People like you' released a new teaser video of the two main characters, Go Hyun Jung and Shin Hyun Bin, on September 17th. The appearance of Jeong Hee-joo (Go Hyun Jung) and Goo Hae-won (Shin Hyun Bin) exchanging lines in earnest is attracting the attention of prospective viewers.The new teaser video for 'People Like You' begins with Jeong Hee-joo's voice saying, "Every story has a beginning. My beginning is here and you." Goo Hae-won then said, "When I saw you, it reminded me of what I wanted to be like...", and the images of Goo Hae-won, shining beautifully and with a warm smile, intersect.

In another time, the two's expressions are equally cold. Goo Hae-won asks, "Why did I only think it was my fault for so long?" and sarcastically asks, "Aren't you wondering what I know?" Then, while holding up her cell phone, Jeong Hee-joo shouts, “Goo Hae-won, where are you!” and shakes, and Goo Hae-won coolly criticizes Jung Hee-joo, saying, “Your sister ruined everything. In the end, the problem was you.”

The main poster of JTBC's 'People Like You', released on the 9th, depicts the relationship between the two women who lead the story, Jeong Hee-joo (Go Hyun-jung) and Goo Hae-won (Shin Hyun Bin). In an elegant off-the-shoulder dress, Jeong Hee-joo is standing with a frame behind Goo Hae-won, who is sitting with her white skirt spread around. On the other hand, even though Haewon sits outside the frame indifferently with a dry expression, it seems as if he is threatening Heeju beyond his own space.

It is a drama about a woman who abandoned her wife and mother duties, and another woman who became a supporting character in her life through a random meet. The cast includes Go Hyun jung, Shin Hyun bin, Kim Jae young, and Choi Won young.

On the other hand, JTBC's new Wednesday-Thursday drama 'People who look like you' will be broadcast for the first time at 10:30 pm on the 13th of next month.

