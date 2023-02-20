WATCH: Shin Hyun Soo, Im Se Mi and more star in the harrowing and mysterious teaser for Duty After School

TVING's original series 'Duty After School' released a spectacular and thrilling teaser preview video on February 20th. The tension is heightened by the urgency of high school seniors who are driven to a battlefield where survival depends on air raids by mysterious creatures that cover the sky.

The desperate struggle of teenagers with 'guns' instead of 'pens' unfolds dynamically in the worst situation ever created by the D-50 exam and the invasion of unidentified spheres. Based on the mega-hit Naver webtoon of the same name, 'Duty After School', drew explosive interest from the production stage. Here, director Seong Yong Il of 'Mr. Period', which opened a new horizon for school dramas, and rookie writer Yun Soo collaborated, and writer Lee Nam Gyu of 'The Light in Your Eyes ' participated as a creator to enhance the perfection of school wars that shed light on various characters. The original worldview is expanded to suit the year 2023, and the birth of a more spectacular military SF is expected.

'Duty After School' is the story of high school seniors who started a 'real war', not a war for entrance exams, to fight against the attack of a mysterious creature that covered the sky.

Teaser preview:

In the meantime, the teaser preview video released begins with an air raid of an unidentified sphere. The world is thrown into chaos by unimaginable destructive power, and ordinary daily life changes. In an unprecedented national defense crisis, a national mobilization order was issued, including high school seniors. With 50 days left before the college entrance exam, students in class 3 and class 2 start their after-school war activities. The school turned into a training place overnight, and the desperate struggles of students undergoing military training add to the curiosity about what tomorrow awaits them.

Then, indiscriminate attacks from the strange creatures pour in, and the students fall into an abyss. The phrase 'SAT D-50, we are soldiers, not students', added to Lee Chun Ho's (Shin Hyun Soo) day order, "From now on, there are no students here," further explodes the tension. Attention is focusing on whether the students who have entered into 'war activities' with enemies they have never encountered before will be able to survive safely with their own survival method.

The roles:

The synergy of the actors who will meticulously melt the various human groups in the original worldview is an indispensable viewing point. Shin Hyun Soo plays the role of 'Lee Chun Ho', the platoon leader of Sungjin High School's 2nd platoon, who is determined but cares for the children more than anyone else. Lee Soon Won took on the role of 'Kim Won Bin', an assistant in the 2nd Platoon who is like the neighborhood brother of the students. Im Se Mi breaks down into her warm-hearted 3rd grade class 2nd class teacher 'Park Eun Young' and leads the drama.

