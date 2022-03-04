WATCH: Shin Min Ah and Lee Byung Hun’s love story spans over decades in ‘Our Blues’ new trailer

On March 4, tvN unveiled a new trailer for the upcoming omnibus drama ‘Our Blues’ featuring Shin Min Ah and Lee Byung Hun. The trailer shows a love story between Shin Min Ah and Lee Byung Hun which spans from their childhood to adulthood. Even though it seems as though they go through multiple problems, their love seems to bloom over the years. The first episode will be out on April 9.

‘Our Blues’ takes on an omnibus-style drama, which tells the story of diverse characters that are somewhat interconnected, in one way or the other. Lee Dong Suk, a guy born on the beautiful island of Jeju, sells trucks for a living. He meets Min Sun Ah, a girl with a mysterious past, who has come to Jeju to escape that life. Park Jung Joon, a ship captain, falls in love with Lee Young Ok, a diver with a bright and bubbly personality. Jung Eun Hee, a fish shop owner, reunites with her past lover Choi Han Soo. They cross paths in Jeju Island when he returns back, after realising that city life is not for him.

The first teaser video for tvN's new Saturday and Sunday drama 'Our Blues' had also been unveiled. The video begins with the beautiful scenery of Jeju that embraces nature and the people who live in it.Scenes of haenyeo on the blue sea, lively markets, and merchants are unfolding.

Lee Byung Hun, who has transformed into a truck dealer, catches attention by appearing in the Jeju dialect.In the fish shop, the president Lee Jung Eun and the baby haenyeo Han Ji Min appear, the auction house captain Kim Woo Bin, the seafood sellers Kim Hye Ja and Ko Doo Shim on the market street, and the bank branch manager Cha Seung Won come to say hello.

Shin Min Ah fixing a house in Jeju, friends making a fuss over the appearance of Uhm Jung Hwa from Seoul, and Lee Byung Hun, Cha Seung Won, Lee Jung Eun, Park Ji Hwan, and Choi Young Jun having a fun reunion at karaoke show the daily lives of ordinary people.

