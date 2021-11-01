WATCH: Shin Ye Eun and Kang Tae Oh explore the world of Oh Jin and Min Jae in KBS drama special script reading

In the script reading video, Kang Tae Oh and Shin Ye Eun introduced their characters as Cha Min Jae and Oh Jin respectively. Oh Jin is a school nurse at a middle school and has been dating Min Jae for a long time. In the drama, she starts to reflect on their relationship, who she is as a person, and what is the meaning of love. Min Jae is a man who is successful at work but is still awkward when it comes to love. When his girlfriend suddenly announces she’s breaking up with him, he starts to grow as a person.

Kang Tae Oh and Shin Ye Eun are starring in one of these short-form dramas, titled ‘The Effect of a Finger Flick on a Breakup’. It is described as a realistic romance between a woman who wants to be loved and a man who doesn’t know how to express love. Other cast members include Hong Kyung and Ha Yoon Kyung.

Hong Kyung plays Goo Won Bin, the physical education teacher at the middle school where Oh Jin teaches. He is sweet and warmhearted and has a one-sided crush on Oh Jin. Ha Yoon Kyung plays Jung Yoon Jung, Oh Jin’s best friend who is a friend of Min Jae’s as well. She gets caught in the middle of the couple’s breakup, but is a supportive friend who helps both find their way.

The video begins with the finger flicking scene, showing the viewers the chemistry that Shin Ye Eun and Kang Tae Oh will be sharing throughout the drama. Shin Ye Eun said that, “When I first read the script, I was intrigued. How could a finger flick have an effect on a breakup? I was curious and interested to know what happened next.” Kang Tae Oh shared, “The emotions are very realistic. It is a love story that everyone can relate to.” Hong Kyung said, “The emotions and story were well portrayed in the script, so I had fun reading it.” Ha Yoon Kyung said, “The characters are all unique and I thought it would be fun to work with them.” The drama premieres on November 19.

