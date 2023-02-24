WATCH: Shin Ye Eun, Kang Hoon, Ryeo Woon and Jung Gun Joo are chaotic in The Secret Romantic Guesthouse teaser

On February 24th, SBS' new Monday-Tuesday drama 'The Secret Romantic Guesthouse' released the first teaser video featuring Shin Ye Eun, Ryeo Woon, Kang Hoon, and Jung Gun Joo to the outside world. 'The Secret Romantic Guesthouse' is a fresh and cheeky mystery close-knit romance created by Yoon Dan Oh (played by Shin Ye Eun ), the owner of the boarding house 'Gaekju Lee Hwa Won', who breaks down all stereotypes, and three boarders, flower scholars who hold secrets, and four young people.

In the first teaser, Yoon Dan Oh, Kang San (Ryeo Woon), Kim Si Yeol ( Kang Hoon ), and Jeong Yoo Ha ( Jung Gun Joo ) were included. First, the video begins with Yuk ho (played by In Gyo Jin), the oldest boarder at Ewha Won, and Naju Daek (played by Lee Mi Do), the nanny of Dan Oh Yoon, secretly spying on three flower scholars. In particular, at the moment Yuk Ho said, "I can see our Dan Oh wearing wedding clothes," the warm aspects of the three flower scholars and Yoon Dan Oh's smiling expression were captured in the subtitles of Candidate 1, Candidate 2, and Candidate 3, raising expectations.

The main characters:

Next, Yoon Dan Oh, the owner of the Joseon share house 'Ihwawon', showed the essence of liveliness with a playful wink and sleazy behavior that perfectly matched the voice of "I, who will stop the fearless and free-spirited Yun Dan Oh?" In addition, Kim Si Yeol, who had a great back-and-forth with Yoon Dan Oh, held a puppy and showed off his unique doggie beauty, grabbed his heart by saying "I love you so much!" and said, "If you like it, would you like to marry me?" Next, Jeong Yoo Ha proved with Yoon Dan Oh’s story, "Your brother is a very kind person."

Jung Yoo Ha bought a pair of flower shoes that would suit Yoon Dan Oh, and even showed off her sweet straightness, saying "Will you give me some time? I have something to tell you," catching her attention. Lastly, Kang San pretended to be indifferent, but she made Yoon Dan Oh's heart flutter with her delicacy. Kang San said, "Don't cry, you look so ugly" and she quietly pushes away, "I'm here because of you, I'm so worried about you."

