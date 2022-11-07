WATCH: Shin Ye Eun, Lomon, Seo Ji Hoon and more star in the main trailer for ‘Revenge Of Others’

The Disney+ original series 'Revenge Of Others' is a highly-stimulating teen that takes place as Chan Mi, who seeks out the truth about the death of her twin brother, and Soo Heon, who starts revenge against an unfair world, becomes embroiled in a shocking incident that shook her life. It's a revenge thriller. In the main trailer released this time, Ok Chan Mi (Shin Ye Eun) suspects and traces the characters involved in the death of her twin brother Park Won Seok (Kang Yul), and the process of chasing them in tension unfolds, stimulating viewers' curiosity.

Revenge of Others main trailer:

Then, along with Tae So Yeon (Jung Soo Bin)'s line saying, "I have a child who needs some real education," Ji Soo Heon (Lomon) takes on a full-fledged revenge, raising expectations for the unpredictable story they will create. have. In addition, Seok Jae Beom (Seo Ji Hoon), who is looking for traces of lost memories, asks, “What the hell happened to Park Won Seok with me?” In his lost memories, he adds to the curiosity by suggesting that the truth about Park Won Seok’s death is hidden. Finally, the tense tension evoked by doubts for each other and the intense action scenes that have never been seen in the existing teen genre announce the birth of a highly stimulating teen revenge thriller that has never been seen before, and amplifies expectations not only in Korea but also around the world.

Revenge Of Others:

'Revenge Of Others' is expected to open a new horizon in the teen genre by adding the mystery and tension that comes from the process of chasing the truth about the death of the twin brother, as well as the unconventional subject of 'revenge agent'. In addition, the exciting story that repeats the reversal with each episode and the unrivaled performances of new actors with solid acting skills and fresh charm such as Shin Ye Eun, Lomon, Seo Ji Hoon, Su Bin, Chae Sang Woo, and Lee Su Min.