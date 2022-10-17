WATCH: Shin Ye Eun, Lomon, Seo Ji Hoon and more star in the tense trailer for ‘Revenge Of Others’

The pistol was in the teaser poster for 'Revenge Of Others' released by Disney Plus on the 17th. In contrast to the everyday space of school, it gave a cool feeling. The sight of someone falling from the muzzle and the person looking at him drew attention.The phrase 'Nineteen, raise a gun for revenge' also stimulated curiosity. The teaser trailer started with a scene where the twin brother of 'Ok Chan Mi' (Shin Ye Eun), 'Park Won Seok' (Kang Yul), fell from the school window and died.Sensing that it was not a simple suicide, the incident that unfolded when he transferred to the school her brother attended aroused curiosity. In particular, Chan Mi held up her megaphone and warned her, "Listen up, you killer bastard. You must be caught by me."'Joo Ji Heon' (Lomon) seems to be helping Chan Mi, but he has a suspicious look. Chan Mi pulls the trigger on someone unknown.

The drama follows Ok Chan Mi (Shin Ye Eun) who is a 19-year-old high school student. She used to be a shooter for a high school team. One day, Ok Chan Mi's twin brother dies. She chases after the truth related to her his death. She gets involved with Ji Soo Heon (Lomon). On behalf of bullied students, Ji Soo Heon takes revenge on their tormentors. In 2019, Shin Ye Eun landed her first lead role in the fantasy television series ‘He Is Psychometric’, where she starred opposite Park Jin Young. She also reprised her role as Do Ha Na in the second season of ‘A-Teen’. From July 2019 to July 2020, she hosted the music program Music Bank with Golden Child's Choi Bomin. In 2020, she starred in KBS2's ‘Welcome’ alongside Kim Myungsoo. In 2021, she featured in the song ‘La Rose’ from Yunho's 2nd mini album, Noir, which was released on January 18, 2021. Starting from November 2021, she joined the radio show Volume Up as a DJ after Kang Hanna's withdrawal. In 2022, Shin Ye Eun made a special appearance in the original TVING drama ‘Yumi's Cells 2’.