WATCH: SHINee members celebrate 15th anniversary in heartwarming pre-release track The Feeling

On June 10, the SMTOWN YouTube channel released the music video for The Feeling, a song from SHINee's eighth regular album. The music video delivered around the same time showed SHINee flaunting her invigorating appeal against the foundation of different places like the beautiful blue ocean and delightful sea shores.

The Feeling:

Since The Feeling is a song about the precious people who will always be with you, this music video is also a special present from SHINee, who celebrated their 15th anniversary this year, to show their appreciation to fans. It is sufficient to experience the members' extraordinary devotion to fans. In the interim, SHINee's eighth album 'HARD' will be delivered on different music locales at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) on June 26th, and will be delivered as a record around the same time.

SHINee’s Onew:

"Recently, as Onew's condition continued to deteriorate, he received counseling and examinations, and received a medical opinion that he needed stability and treatment," the agency stated on June 9th. It has been decided that Onew will not be participating in the activities and will take a break for the time being after careful discussion with the members and Onew about the concert and album. They added that SHINee's upcoming concert and album activities will continue with Key, Minho, and Taemin. Commending the fifteenth commemoration of their presentation this year, SHINee effectively finished their fan meeting in May, and will hold her performance show from June 23rd to 25th. Their eighth full-length album, HARD, will also be released on June 26.

Onew’s letter:

On June 9th, Onew uncovered his sensations of suspension of exercises through his Instagram. He said, "I composed this since I figured there would be individuals who wouldn't believe. After a speedy recovery, I will return." He stated that the circumstances caused him to think a lot. But he thought the future was important so that he could safeguard what he wanted to and explained why his activities had been suspended. In conclusion, he stated that he would return to health so that they could meaningfully spend happy, healthy, and good days together.

