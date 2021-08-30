WATCH: SHINee’s Key and SNSD’s Taeyeon stuck in an otherworldly love story in the ‘Hate That...’ MV

The much-awaited pre-release single by SHINee’s Key and Girls’ Generation’s leader Taeyeon is here and we are freaking out! The two close friends have joined together to bring forth a wonderfully woven heartbreaking love story that has left fans wanting for more through the music video for ‘Hate That...’.

‘Hate That...’ is SHINee’s Key’s solo return after 2 and a half years and what a comeback indeed! The music video for the song begins with an in the space view of the stars as Key sings about being a nobody to a person of importance to his special one. As the view of an unlit spaceship comes into focus, Key is worried about being forgotten and thrown away sitting on the floor of it. While staring outside from the window of the spaceship, he drones about being tired of himself as satellites make rounds around.

With a mega-zoom, Taeyeon is spotted on a rock on Earth as Key launches into space towards Taeyeon admitting that he hates that the other person is happy without him. Taeyeon sings as the other person wants Key to be aware of her news from anywhere. Her figure in the gloomy setting in a bright red dress looks alluring expressing her mind about the incomplete but perfect breakup.

The two are transferred to the same place now, with their own feelings resonating so well against each other, heavy rain showering all over them. Taeyeon stands outside holding herself safe under an umbrella and Key inside a café both confessing their complicated love as the video comes to an end.

