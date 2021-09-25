WATCH: SHINee’s Key goes on a exciting journey in the teaser for ‘BAD LOVE’ MV

As the clock is ticking, we are moving closer to SHINee member Key’s highly anticipated mini-album releasing on September 27 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST). On September 25 KST, Key revealed the first music video teaser for the title track ‘BAD LOVE’ and fans can certainly not keep calm!

The video starts with Key entering into the shooting set of a talk show in his captivating suit and blonde hair followed by the singer riding a spacecraft in outer space and finally, his rockstar self standing on a stage with flashing lights, all set to give a splendid performance.

The 30 seconds teaser is enough to give you goosebumps with the incredible instrumental music and high-end melody of the song. From the little sneak peek into the song, fans can figure out that the lyrics might have some English lines as well.

Here’s the MV teaser for ‘BAD LOVE’:

A few days ago, SHINee’s Key also announced that he will be holding a Beyond LIVE concert named ‘GROKS IN THE KEYLAND’. The concert will be held tomorrow, that is, on September 26 at 3 PM KST (11:30 PM IST).

SHINee’s Key also released a pre-release single named ‘Hate that...’ featuring Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon on August 30 KST.

The song expressed one’s anger and frustration towards their ex-lover and the honest sadistic emotions towards them. The song is composed by Stephen Puth and Lauren Mandel and the lyrics are written by Hwang Yu Bin.

Are you excited for SHINee’s Key’s comeback? Let us know in the comments below.