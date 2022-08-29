WATCH: SHINee’s Key impresses with striking music video teaser for ‘Gasoline’

The big day is drawing closer! SHINee’s Key returns with his second solo album ‘Gasoline’ on August 30. Ahead of the release, Key has released a striking teaser for the music video of the title track of the same name, ‘Gasoline’.

The clip begins with a shot of the SHINee member in his look from the previously revealed visualizer for the album’s B-side track ‘Villain (Feat. Jeno of NCT)’. The teaser goes on to show Key in a stunning all-black outfit as he shares a taste of the explosive choreography for ‘Gasoline’, interspersed with shots of more elaborate outfits and intriguing sets.

Previously, the track had been described as a “hip-hop dance song with a magnificent brass sound, a drum sound, and a simple yet addictive chant.”

Watch the music video teaser for Key’s upcoming title track ‘Gasoline’, below:

Being a full length album, ‘Gasoline’ will include a total of 11 tracks, beginning with the title track of the same name (‘Gasoline’) and continuing with ‘Bound’, ‘Villain’, ‘BURN’, ‘Guilty Pleasure’, ‘G.O.A.T (GREATEST OF ALL TIME)’, ‘I Can’t Sleep’, ‘Ain’t Gonna Dance’, ‘Another Life’, ‘Delight’, and ‘Proud’. Including the title track, Key is credited as a lyricist for four of the 11 tracks.

Leading up to the release Key has been steadily increasing excitement for the album with his intriguing teasers, which include a special video for the B-side song ‘Another Life’, a visualizer for ‘Villain’ which features NCT’s Jeno, a lyric video for the B-side song ‘Proud’, four sets of teaser images and more.

‘Gasoline’ is set to mark Key’s first solo release in nearly a year following his solo mini album ‘BAD LOVE’, released last year.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: MTV VMAs 2022: BTS takes 4th consecutive Group of the Year win; SEVENTEEN bags PUSH Performance of the Year

Which of the tracks from Key's upcoming album are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments section.