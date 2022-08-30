WATCH: SHINee’s Key makes fiery solo return with second album ‘Gasoline’

On August 30 at 2:30 pm IST, SHINee’s Key made a comeback with his second full length album, ‘Gasoline’. Marking Key’s first solo release following his mini album ‘BAD LOVE’ released last year, ‘Gasoline’ contains a total of 11 songs. The album was announced on August 8 IST, and since then, the SHINee member has released multiple teasers in the form of images and videos, increasing anticipation.

The album comes with a music video for the title track of the same name, ‘Gasoline’. The hip-hop-based dance song combines an addictive drum beat with a catchy chant. With Key participating as a lyricist on the track, ‘Gasoline’ overflows with the SHINee member’s confidence and ambition through its lyrics.

The music video for ‘Gasoline’, meanwhile, is a visual feast. Key introduces audiences to a glittering world, but the SHINee member’s undeniable charisma and ability to command attention takes centre stage as he amazes with ‘Gasoline’. With multiple jaw-dropping outfits, detailed sets and powerful choreography, this music video is truly explosive.

Check out the stunning music video for ‘Gasoline’, below:

Beginning with the title track of the same name, ‘Gasoline’ includes 10 more songs: ‘Bound’, ‘Villain’, ‘BURN’, ‘Guilty Pleasure’, ‘G.O.A.T (GREATEST OF ALL TIME)’, ‘I Can’t Sleep’, ‘Ain’t Gonna Dance’, ‘Another Life’, ‘Delight’, and ‘Proud’. Out of these, the track ‘Villain’ also features NCT member Jeno, and explores the story of a villain who dreams of turning into the main character.

Among the released teasers, Key had dropped a visualizer for ‘Villain’, a lyric video for ‘Proud’, a special clip for ‘Another Life’, and more. The SHINee member had also introduced fans to different characters through multiple sets of teaser images.

