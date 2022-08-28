WATCH: SHINee’s Key releases stunning visualizer for ‘Villain’ and more ahead of comeback with ‘Gasoline’

SHINee’s Key is going all out with the teasers for his upcoming solo album ‘Gasoline’! With his comeback right around the corner, the SHINee member has dropped some exciting updates ahead of the release. On August 27 at 8:30 pm IST, Key released a visualizer for his upcoming B-side track ‘Villain (Feat. Jeno of NCT)’.

Dressed in a striking gold outfit, Key looks stunning as the camera slowly zooms in to offer a closer look at the mesmerising details. Featuring NCT’s Jeno, the song ‘Villain’ will reportedly explore the story of a villain who dreams of becoming the main character, while the rhythmic song’s video will contain cinematic storytelling.

Watch the visualizer for ‘Villain (Feat. Jeno of NCT)’, below:

Prior to this, Key also released a lyric video for another B-side track from ‘Gasoline’, titled ‘Proud’. According to SM Entertainment, the song explores Key’s autobiographical story, and the SHINee member wrote the lyrics for ‘Proud’ himself, based on a parenting diary maintained by his mother!

Watch the lyric video for Key’s R&B song which combines hip-hop-based beats, a soulful melody, and an emotional story, below:

Set to release on August 30, Key’s full-length album Gasoline includes 11 songs: ‘Gasoline’, ‘Bound’, ‘Villain’, ‘BURN’, ‘Guilty Pleasure’, ‘G.O.A.T (GREATEST OF ALL TIME)’, ‘I Can’t Sleep’, ‘Ain’t Gonna Dance’, ‘Another Life’, ‘Delight’, and ‘Proud’. From among these, Key has his name as the lyricist for four of the songs, including the title track ‘Gasoline’. The title track is a collaboration with Kenzie, and is described as a “hip-hop dance song with a magnificent brass sound, a drum sound, and a simple yet addictive chant.”

