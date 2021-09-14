WATCH: SHINee’s Key surrounded by aliens in cages in mood sampler for solo comeback ‘BAD LOVE’

SHINee’s Key is getting ready for an otherworldly comeback and fans are lost in a gaping black hole of theories. On September 14 at midnight KST, the mood sampler for Key’s solo comeback with mini-album ‘BAD LOVE’ was shared by the solo artist across SHINee’s social media accounts. Simultaneously, the first set of teaser photos were also revealed.

In the mood sampler, Key can be seen walking into a pink coloured land where aliens have been held captive in silver-coloured cylindrical cages. As he stares down the unearthly creatures who are struggling against the bars of the cages, shivering in cold or just lying listless, Key comes across an empty one. Wondering where the alien inside the cage ran off, a serious expression on his face, he looks around the place only to have a white light shine on him from above.

Key’s blue eyes look at a white circle that divides into two as another one of him sitting on a flying chair, the propellors of which make whiz. With a serious expression, his flying chair transforms to outer space over a pink planet. His form starts floating in the dark space, rolling around as his voice sings ‘You’re the reason I can breathe’ and his pupil breaks into two.

On similar lines, teaser images were revealed showing Key hunting down hiding aliens using a gun and binoculars. His hair slicked back, Key is clad in a white form-fitting suit with a black vest on top. Check them out below.

SHINee’s Key’s ‘BAD LOVE’ will release on September 27 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

