WATCH: SHINee’s Key is on a unique mission in the mood samplers for upcoming release ‘Gasoline’

On August 17th, SHINee released a mood sampler for Key through various social media channels and released the atmosphere and concept of the new album in advance, drawing attention. In particular, the new song 'GOAT (Greatest Of All Time)' included in this album was written by Key himself and conveys a sincere message.

'GOAT (Greatest Of All Time)' is a pop ballad song with dreamy bells, synths, and soft-textured bass sounds that stimulates a faint nostalgia. The orchestra that appears in the second half maximizes the fantasy mood. Following the title song 'Gasoline', Key participated in writing the lyrics for 'GOAT (Greatest Of All Time)'. The lyrics contain honest concerns about becoming an adult and are expected to create a calm sympathy for fans.

On the other hand, this album consists of a total of 11 songs in various genres, and it is expected that Key's colorful music color can be confirmed. This album is the first solo comeback in 11 months following the first mini-album 'BAD LOVE' released in September last year, and the first in 3 years and 9 months since the first regular album 'FACE' released in November 2018. As a new full-length album, it contains a total of 11 songs in various genres, including the title song 'Gasoline', which is enough to match Key's colorful music.

In addition, Key showed outstanding skills and unrivaled charm in music and performances through SHINee and solo activities, and he had an excellent sense of entertainment in popular entertainment programs such as tvN's 'Amazing Saturday' and MBC's 'I Live Alone', as well as fashion, movies, and dramas. He is proving his versatility, such as showing off, and the different side he will show with this album is even more exciting.

ALSO READ: WATCH: BTS’ Jungkook transforms into a handsome vampire in latest concept film for upcoming pictorial project

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the mood samplers? Let us know in the comments below.