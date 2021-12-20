WATCH: SHINee’s Minho goes through a brutal ‘Heartbreak’ in the explosive MV teaser

SHINee’s Minho ‘Heartbreak’ MV can meet the visual beauty of a sci-fi movie by combining a dramatic story and dynamic direction, and Minho's acting, who plays two roles as a person in the real and virtual world, is expected to attract attention by adding a sense of immersion.

The new song 'Heartbreak' is a pop song that creates a mature feeling with intense and rhythmic percussion and a rough and heavy synth bass. Meanwhile, Minho's new song 'Heartbreak' will be released on various music sites at 2:30 pm IST on December 21st.

Minho, is a South Korean rapper, singer, actor, songwriter, and model. In May 2008, he debuted as a member of South Korean boy group SHINee which later became one of the best-selling Korean artists. Aside from group activities, he debuted as an actor in November 2010 in KBS2's drama special ‘Pianist’.

He has since landed roles in television series such as ‘Salamander Guru and The Shadows’ (2012), ‘To the Beautiful You’ (2012), ‘Medical Top Team’ (2013), ‘My First Time’ (2015), and ‘Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth’ (2016). He made his feature film debut in 2016 with ‘Canola’. In March 2019, he released his solo debut single, ‘I'm Home’.

In January 2021, Choi Minho resumed activities after the military enlistment as part of SHINee. He also ramped up participation in various shows including a special appearance in web series ‘Lovestruck in the City’ and main role in reality show ‘Law of the Jungle – Pioneers’. In September 2021, Choi Minho debuted as a radio host on Naver Now's broadcast of ‘Best Choice’, a sports talk-variety where Minho, well known as an "athletic idol," delivers various sports news and talks with fans and various guests about "his favorite things."

