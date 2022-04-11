WATCH: SHINee’s Onew is stuck in a weird world in the eccentric MV for ‘DICE’

On April 11, SM Entertainment revealed the MV for Onew’s latest solo comeback ‘DICE’ and the song will definitely be a party anthem! Following the trend, ‘DICE’ has a 70s inspired funky pop instrumental coupled with Onew’s delightful and unique voice. The song talks about putting in everything for love so as to not have any regrets. The MV was eccentric and had some references to ‘Squid Game’.

Onew is a South Korean singer, songwriter, actor and host. Born in Gwangmyeong, Gyeonggi-do, Onew was discovered at the 2006 SM Academy Casting and signed a contract with SM Entertainment the day after his audition. He debuted as one of the lead vocalists and leader of boy group SHINee in May 2008, who went on to become one of the best-selling artists in South Korea.

Aside from group activities, Onew has participated in various television dramas, mostly known for the roles of Baek Su in JTBC's sitcom ‘Welcome to Royal Villa’ (2013) and the cardiothoracic resident Lee Chi Hoon in the popular KBS2 drama ‘Descendants of the Sun’ (2016). He made his solo debut on December 5, 2018 with the release of his first extended play, ‘Voice’, five days before his military conscription on December 10, 2018. The EP peaked at number two on South Korea's Gaon Album Chart.

Onew is one of the main vocalists of Shinee and is known for his distinctively unique vocal color and for his calm and understated voice, providing the strong vocal foundation of the group with fellow members Taemin and Jonghyun. In June 2014, Onew underwent a vocal cord polyp removal and vocal fold mucosa reconstruction operation, which made him unable to sing for a few months.

In December 2014, Kim Yeon Woo, Onew's vocal coach, revealed during a radio broadcast that Onew's condition had improved after the surgery. He also confirmed that Onew's vocal range ‘improved and he can make sounds comfortably too’.

