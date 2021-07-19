WATCH: SHINee’s Taemin unites with 13 other global artists for Tokyo Olympics 2021 and Coca Cola music project

SHINee’s Taemin, Sabrina Carpenter, Perfume, and others come together for Tokyo Olympics 2021 official song. Read ahead to know more

On July 19, Universal Music Japan released the Olympics' official song 'Colorful', as well as the music video featuring all fourteen acts that participated in recording the track. Joining Taemin included a number of global musical acts, including U.S. singer and actress Sabrina Carpenter and South Africa's Nasty C, as well as Japanese acts like girl group Little Glee Monster and Perfume. Singers such as Daichi Miura, Sanari, and MIYAVI also joined. The project was organized with Coca-Cola, the official sponsor of Tokyo Olympic 2021.

The song exudes emotions and pride through their words. Though the song was almost entirely in Japanese, it was still moving for non-Japanese speakers as the instrumental and the voices bring out those emotions in a person. The chorus was in English and the lines were simple, elegant, and moving ‘One dream, One team; together we will be as one’. Those lines are enough to bring people from different walks of life together.

The MV was just as simple but it was definitely deliberate so as to let certain parts of the MV stand out and make the audience feel the happiness of being a part of this big, beautiful world. The MV started with a group of people from different walks and parts of the world but they all sang in sync, indicating their harmony in diversity. Artists like Taemin sang brilliantly and in harmony, leaving the audience feeling goosebumps in reaction.

The Tokyo Olympics was originally set for 2020 but due to the pandemic, just like everything else, this event had come to a screeching halt. With the preparations now in full swing for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, this music project is a sign for the world that we will get through this together.

Credits :Universal Music Japan

