WATCH: SHINee show their shining selves in MV teaser for upcoming Japanese album SUPERSTAR

Get ready for a SHINee Japanese album soon! After almost three years, the group is back with a Japanese mini-album, much to Shawols utter delight. Even though Taemin enlisted in the military on May 31, this upcoming album has his participation too. The song SUPERSTAR was first released as a digital single on May 24, this year. Now, the group is coming with a proper album, consisting of five tracks, of which two are new.

On June 27 IST, the group released a music video teaser of SUPERSTAR, and just like the name, it shows SHINee as they are seen by the fans - like a celebrity. It opens with all the four members sitting at a long table with mics in front of them, as if during an interview or press conference. It then moves on to show the members all dressed up dancing with backup dancers with a short glimpse of them jumping around the house, showing a different side of their celebrity personality. It ends with them doing a cool pose on a made-up stage with confetti all around.

Watch the MV teaser of SUPERSTAR here:

The Japanese mini-album consists of the title track SUPERSTAR, Closer, Don’t Call Me (Japanese version), Atlantis (Korean version) and SEASONS. As for releases, SM Entertainment took a route less travelled by. The album will go on sale after a month of its release!

The mini-album SUPERSTAR will be released on June 28, 12 AM JST (June 27, 8:30 PM) and the music video of the title track will be released on June 29, 9 PM JST (June 29, 5:30 PM). The physical albums’ pre-orders have already started and will release on July 28, 2021.

