WATCH: SHINee's Key sings about "overwhelming love" and "addiction" in trailblazing MV for 'BAD LOVE'

Shawols, it is finally here! SHINee's Key has officially dropped his first mini-album titled 'BAD LOVE' accompanied by its eponymous title track! The EP contains a total of six songs, including 'BAD LOVE' and is available on various music platforms including iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, Flo, Melon, Genie, QQ Music, and more.

'BAD LOVE' is a stylish, innovative and avant-garde music video, a far cry from the simplistic and beautiful pre-release track 'Hate That...' featuring Girls' Generation's Taeyeon! It is a retro-pop number with a synth-led dance track! Lyrically, the song talks about being madly in love with someone, who isn't good for you, but their love is addicting to you and it leaves you, feeling overwhelmed. The vibe of the song is paired with a performance-heavy music video, with Key personally participating in the album's concept and styling, unique to his individualistic personality and identity as a solo member. Key puts up a stunning dance performance in an interesting and unique 'futuristic retro' setting.

You can check out the MV below:

Key hosted his online solo concert 'Beyond LIVE - KEY: GROKS IN THE KEYLAND'. 'GROKS IN THE KEYLAND' yesterday, on September 26 at 3 pm KST (11:30 am IST) through the Beyond LIVE channel. This was Key’s first solo concert in about two years and seven months since his 'KEY LAND- KEY' concert in 2019. The talented SHINee member charmed fans with his amazing performances, fun interactions and also shared his excitement for the release of his first EP 'BAD LOVE'.

Congratulations Key!

